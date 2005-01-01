Print

The E-flite F-16 Thunderbirds 70mm EDF scale jet is a replica that brings the pride and precision of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to your local flying field. High-power and the availability of SAFE Select technology make it easy to enjoy.

F-16 Thunderbird 70mm EDF BNF Basic

Key Features

  • The easiest to fly high-performance F-16 EDF (Electric Ducted Fan) jet model yet!
  • Scale replica of the iconic aircraft flown by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team
  • 12-blade 70mm fan delivers excellent top speed and vertical performance plus turbine-like sound
  • Factory-installed high-power 6S compatible brushless inrunner motor and 70-amp ESC
  • Fast and precise factory-installed digital, metal-geared servos with ball-link equipped linkages
  • Steerable nose wheel and electric retracts with shock-absorbing struts for operation from a variety of surfaces including grass
  • Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology
  • Easy to fly with optional-use SAFE® Select flight envelope protection
  • The unmatched stability and precision of AS3X® technology
  • Includes a decal sheet to choose and apply the Thunderbird number designation of your choice
  • Easy final assembly with removable wings and a magnetically-secured nose cone
  • Convenient top hatch with clear canopy, cockpit detail and a pilot figure
  • Durable yet lightweight, composite reinforced EPO airframe
Needed to Complete
  • Full-range 6+ Channel transmitter with DSMX®/DSM2® technology
  • 3200–4000mAh 6S 22.2V LiPo flight battery with EC5™ connector
  • Suitable LiPo battery charger
What's in the Box?
  • (1) F-16 Thunderbird 70mm EDF Airplane
  • (1) 6 Channel Spektrum Receiver with SAFE and AS3X Technology (installed)
  • (1) Product Manual

Overview

The General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin F-16 is one of the most recognized and successful single-engine fighters in the world. Its amazing performance and capabilities are why the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team chooses to operate it with distinction at airshows around the globe. The E-flite® F-16 Thunderbirds 70mm EDF jet is a scale replica that delivers incredible performance while also being easy to fly when it’s equipped with exclusive AS3X® and SAFE® Select technologies (included with BNF® Basic version only).

The E-flite F-16 Thunderbirds 70mm EDF jet is a replica of the iconic aircraft flown by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Like the full-scale airshow thriller, this F-16 has an incredibly wide flight performance envelope—from slow and stable high-alpha flight to amazing high-speed and vertical capabilities. At its core is a 6S-compatible brushless motor and a 70-amp ESC that are matched to a 12-blade fan to deliver an abundance of speed, thrust and a turbine-like sound. Factory-installed electric retracts with shock-absorbing struts make it possible to take off and land on a wider variety of surfaces–including grass—while keeping ground handling smooth and delivering a realistic jet experience. The composite reinforced EPO airframe is lightweight yet strong, and the digital, metal-geared servos plus ball-link equipped linkages provide precise control. And it all combines to deliver one of the easiest to fly yet highest-performance and most capable F-16 models ever!

Video Overview


SAFE technology

Bind-N-Fly Completion Level Advantage

This Bind-N-Fly® Basic model is equipped with an AS3X® (Artificial Stabilization–3-aXis) receiver that works behind the scenes to smooth out the effects of wind and turbulence. The result is a sense of stability and precision that makes you feel like you’re flying a larger and expertly tuned aircraft.

If this is your first high-performance scale jet, or you want an extra margin of safety while familiarizing yourself with the airplane, you can enable the optional-use SAFE® Select technology built into the receiver. No programming is required. Simply change up the binding sequence as directed in the manual.

With SAFE Select enabled, you get:

Pitch and Bank Angle Limits

  • These envelope limits keep the airplane from rolling or pitching upside down. They also prevent excessive climb or dive angles.

Automatic Self-Leveling

  • The airplane instantly returns to and holds level flight when the sticks are released and in the center position. It’s also helpful for keeping the wings level during takeoffs and landings.

Easy Switch Assignment- No Programming Required

  • The simple procedure for assigning a transmitter switch to turn SAFE Select features on and off doesn't require any programming and takes just a few seconds.

If you don’t want to enable the SAFE Select features, just bind the receiver normally and it will function like a standard AS3X receiver.


 

Exclusive Technologies

This is the first high-performance F-16 model equipped with exclusive Spektrum® AS3X® and SAFE® Select technologies. AS3X works behind the scenes to smooth out the effects of wind and turbulence to deliver a locked-in feel that makes it seem like you’re flying a much larger jet. Optional-use SAFE Select offers pitch and bank angle limits along with automatic self-leveling that can be turned on and off at the flip of a switch making this the easiest to fly F-16 model yet! And if you don’t want to enable the SAFE Select features, simply bind the receiver normally and only AS3X will be active.

Impressive Technology

High-Power EDF

The 12-blade 70mm fan, high-RPM brushless inrunner motor and 70-amp ESC combine with your 6S 3200–4000mAh LiPo battery to deliver amazing vertical performance and an incredible speed range with virtually instantaneous throttle response. But what makes the experience truly rewarding is the fantastic sound produced by the power system—it’s almost like a real turbine.

High-Power EDF

Capable Gear

The factory-installed landing gear features reliable electric retracts equipped with durable metal components and shock-absorbing struts that make it possible to fly from a wider variety of surfaces including paved runways and even grass.

Electric Retracts

Durable Precision

The composite reinforced EPO airframe is lightweight yet durable, and the factory-installed digital, metal-geared servos plus ball-link equipped linkages deliver crisp and precise control at every speed.

Durable Precision

Unmatched Maneuverability

The F-16’s unique design offers incredible handling through a wide flight envelope and speed range. It’s capable of rock-solid high-speed flight so you can perform locked-in low-level flybys and aerobatic maneuvers including giant loops, point rolls and more, while also being capable of slowing down to deliver smooth and stable high-alpha flight and landings.

Unmatched Maneuverability

F-16 Thunderbird 70mm EDF BNF Basic
Aileron: Yes
Approximate Assembly Time: 1-3 Hours
CG (Center of Gravity): 110mm to 95mm from leading edge
Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic
Control Throw - High (Ailerons): +-26mm
Control Throw - High (Elevator): +-18mm
Control Throw - High (Rudder): +-20mm
Control Throw - Low (Ailerons): +-18mm
Control Throw - Low (Elevator): +-14mm
Control Throw - Low (Rudder): +-16mm
EDF Size: 70mm
Elevator: Yes
Expo (Ailerons): 10%
Expo (Elevator): 10%
Expo (Rudder): 10%
Flaps: No
Flying Weight: 73.7 oz (2100 g)
Landing Gear: Yes
Length: 49.6 in (1260 mm)
Minimum Required Radio: 5+ channel DSMX/DSM2
Minimum Speed Control: 70amp
Motor Size: 2860-1850Kv
Recommended Motor Battery: 6S 22.2V 2900-4000mAh LiPo flight battery with EC5 connector
Retracts: Yes
Rudder: Yes
Servos: 6 (installed)
Throttle: Yes
Trimscheme Colors: Red, White, and Blue
Wingspan: 32.1 in (815 mm)

Parts Listing

Nose Gear System: F-16 70mm EDF
$49.99
Wing Tip Missile-1: F-16 70mm EDF
$11.99
Nose Gear Set: F-16 70mm EDF
$34.99
Horizontal Stabilizers: F-16 70mm EDF
$21.99
Wing Set: F-16 70mm EDF
$39.99
Linkage Rod Set: F-16 70mm EDF
$4.99
Wing Tube: F-16 70mm EDF
$11.99
Main Gear Set: F-16 70mm EDF
$44.99
AR636 6-Channel AS3X Sport Receiver
$99.99  $79.99
Nose Cone: F-16 70mm EDF
$11.99
Screw Set: F-16 70mm EDF
$7.99
Fuselage: F-16 70mm EDF
$49.99
Main Gear System: F-16 70mm EDF
$65.99
Wheel Set: F-16 70mm EDF
$7.99
Ventral Fin Set: F-16 70mm EDF
$11.99
Vertical Fin: F-16 70mm EDF
$19.99
Landing Gear Covers: F-16 70mm EDF
$7.99
Decal Set: F-16 70mm EDF
$32.99
Cockpit/Hatch: F-16 70mm EDF
$39.99
Optional Accessories

F-Tek 4000mAh 6S 22.2V 40C LiPo EC5 LED
$89.99  $84.99
22.2V 3200mAh 6S 30C Smart LiPo Battery, IC5
$94.99  $89.99
F-Tek 4000mAh 6S 22.2V 30C LiPo EC5
$84.99  $79.99
KX80 80W AC/DC Charger
$56.99  $49.99
DX6 6-Channel DSMX Transmitter Only Gen 3, Mode 2
$264.99  $229.99
IC5 Battery Connector (2)
$8.49
Park Flyer Tool Assortment, 5 pc
$16.49  $12.99
CA Accelerator Pump, 2 oz.
$4.99
Passport Ultra P2 100W AC Plus 2-Port AC/DC Multi-Charger
$149.99  $109.99
LiPo Storage and Carry Bag 21.5 x 4.5 x 16.5cm
$15.99  $13.99
WS1000 Wireless Simulator Dongle
$44.99  $39.99
Gap Filling CA, 2 oz.
$7.99
LiPo Charge Protection Bag, 18 x 8 x 5.5 cm
$9.99  $8.99
CA, Medium, 1 oz.
$4.49
Self Stick Weight, 6 oz
$5.69
Smart S2100 AC Charger, 2x100W
$169.99  $149.99
LiPo Charge Protection Bag, 14 x 6.5 x 8 cm
$5.99  $5.49
RF8 Horizon Hobby Edition, Software Only
$109.99  $99.99
Smart S1200 DC Charger, 1x200W
$69.99  $64.99
Li-Po Cell Voltage Checker
$14.99  $14.24
Power Meter
$54.99  $44.99
11.1V 2200mAh 3S 30C Smart LiPo Battery, IC3
$39.99  $33.99
Recommended Completion Guide

Prophet Precept 80W LCD AC/DC Battery Charger
  $99.99  $69.99
Zap-A-Gap Medium CA+ Glue, 1 oz
  $8.39  $6.49
Zap Thin CA Glue, 1 oz
  $8.39  $6.49
ZAP-O Foam Safe CA Glue, .7 oz
  $12.59  $8.99
DX6 6-Channel DSMX Transmitter Only Gen 3, Mode 2
  $264.99  $229.99
22.2V 3200mAh 6S 30C Smart LiPo Battery, IC5
  $94.99  $89.99
F-Tek 4000mAh 6S 22.2V 30C LiPo EC5
  $84.99  $79.99
F-Tek 4000mAh 6S 22.2V 40C LiPo EC5 LED
  $89.99  $84.99
Manuals

FAQs

Product Support Tips

Horizon Insider Tech Talk: Spektrum SAFE Select Binding Procedure

Product Support

Technical questions about this E-flite product should be directed to Horizon Hobby's Product Support Department:

Horizon Hobby, LLC.
ATTN: Product Support
2904 Research Road
Champaign, IL 61822


To place a Horizon Hobby Support Inquiry please visit our Inquiry Form Support Phone:(877) 504-0233
Fax:(217) 355-1552

Sales Support

If you would like to purchase this product, please go to the Store Locator or contact the Horizon Hobby Consumer Sales Department:

Horizon Hobby, LLC.
ATTN: Consumer Sales
2904 Research Road
Champaign, IL 61822
Email: Sales Phone:(800) 338-4639
Fax:(217) 355-1552

