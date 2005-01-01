Overview

The General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin F-16 is one of the most recognized and successful single-engine fighters in the world. Its amazing performance and capabilities are why the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team chooses to operate it with distinction at airshows around the globe. The E-flite® F-16 Thunderbirds 70mm EDF jet is a scale replica that delivers incredible performance while also being easy to fly when it’s equipped with exclusive AS3X® and SAFE® Select technologies (included with BNF® Basic version only).

The E-flite F-16 Thunderbirds 70mm EDF jet is a replica of the iconic aircraft flown by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Like the full-scale airshow thriller, this F-16 has an incredibly wide flight performance envelope—from slow and stable high-alpha flight to amazing high-speed and vertical capabilities. At its core is a 6S-compatible brushless motor and a 70-amp ESC that are matched to a 12-blade fan to deliver an abundance of speed, thrust and a turbine-like sound. Factory-installed electric retracts with shock-absorbing struts make it possible to take off and land on a wider variety of surfaces–including grass—while keeping ground handling smooth and delivering a realistic jet experience. The composite reinforced EPO airframe is lightweight yet strong, and the digital, metal-geared servos plus ball-link equipped linkages provide precise control. And it all combines to deliver one of the easiest to fly yet highest-performance and most capable F-16 models ever!