Type a name for your new list.
Items which are considered "oversize" are noted on horizonhobby.com. Oversize packages will not ship 2 Day, Overnight or Saturday Delivery. For shipments to Puerto Rico, please call for a shipping quote.
Oversized 1 items are not eligible for Gift Wrapping.
The E-flite F-16 Thunderbirds 70mm EDF scale jet is a replica that brings the pride and precision of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to your local flying field. High-power and the availability of SAFE Select technology make it easy to enjoy.
The General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin F-16 is one of the most recognized and successful single-engine fighters in the world. Its amazing performance and capabilities are why the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team chooses to operate it with distinction at airshows around the globe. The E-flite® F-16 Thunderbirds 70mm EDF jet is a scale replica that delivers incredible performance while also being easy to fly when it’s equipped with exclusive AS3X® and SAFE® Select technologies (included with BNF® Basic version only).
The E-flite F-16 Thunderbirds 70mm EDF jet is a replica of the iconic aircraft flown by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Like the full-scale airshow thriller, this F-16 has an incredibly wide flight performance envelope—from slow and stable high-alpha flight to amazing high-speed and vertical capabilities. At its core is a 6S-compatible brushless motor and a 70-amp ESC that are matched to a 12-blade fan to deliver an abundance of speed, thrust and a turbine-like sound. Factory-installed electric retracts with shock-absorbing struts make it possible to take off and land on a wider variety of surfaces–including grass—while keeping ground handling smooth and delivering a realistic jet experience. The composite reinforced EPO airframe is lightweight yet strong, and the digital, metal-geared servos plus ball-link equipped linkages provide precise control. And it all combines to deliver one of the easiest to fly yet highest-performance and most capable F-16 models ever!
This Bind-N-Fly® Basic model is equipped with an AS3X® (Artificial Stabilization–3-aXis) receiver that works behind the scenes to smooth out the effects of wind and turbulence. The result is a sense of stability and precision that makes you feel like you’re flying a larger and expertly tuned aircraft.
If this is your first high-performance scale jet, or you want an extra margin of safety while familiarizing yourself with the airplane, you can enable the optional-use SAFE® Select technology built into the receiver. No programming is required. Simply change up the binding sequence as directed in the manual.
With SAFE Select enabled, you get:
Pitch and Bank Angle Limits
Automatic Self-Leveling
Easy Switch Assignment- No Programming Required
If you don’t want to enable the SAFE Select features, just bind the receiver normally and it will function like a standard AS3X receiver.
This is the first high-performance F-16 model equipped with exclusive Spektrum® AS3X® and SAFE® Select technologies. AS3X works behind the scenes to smooth out the effects of wind and turbulence to deliver a locked-in feel that makes it seem like you’re flying a much larger jet. Optional-use SAFE Select offers pitch and bank angle limits along with automatic self-leveling that can be turned on and off at the flip of a switch making this the easiest to fly F-16 model yet! And if you don’t want to enable the SAFE Select features, simply bind the receiver normally and only AS3X will be active.
The 12-blade 70mm fan, high-RPM brushless inrunner motor and 70-amp ESC combine with your 6S 3200–4000mAh LiPo battery to deliver amazing vertical performance and an incredible speed range with virtually instantaneous throttle response. But what makes the experience truly rewarding is the fantastic sound produced by the power system—it’s almost like a real turbine.
The factory-installed landing gear features reliable electric retracts equipped with durable metal components and shock-absorbing struts that make it possible to fly from a wider variety of surfaces including paved runways and even grass.
The composite reinforced EPO airframe is lightweight yet durable, and the factory-installed digital, metal-geared servos plus ball-link equipped linkages deliver crisp and precise control at every speed.
The F-16’s unique design offers incredible handling through a wide flight envelope and speed range. It’s capable of rock-solid high-speed flight so you can perform locked-in low-level flybys and aerobatic maneuvers including giant loops, point rolls and more, while also being capable of slowing down to deliver smooth and stable high-alpha flight and landings.
Horizon Insider Tech Talk: Spektrum SAFE Select Binding Procedure
Technical questions about this E-flite product should be directed to Horizon Hobby's Product Support Department:
Horizon Hobby, LLC. ATTN: Product Support 2904 Research Road Champaign, IL 61822
To place a Horizon Hobby Support Inquiry please visit our Inquiry Form Support Phone:(877) 504-0233 Fax:(217) 355-1552
If you would like to purchase this product, please go to the Store Locator or contact the Horizon Hobby Consumer Sales Department:
Horizon Hobby, LLC. ATTN: Consumer Sales 2904 Research Road Champaign, IL 61822 Email: websales@horizonhobby.com Sales Phone:(800) 338-4639 Fax:(217) 355-1552
Stay in the Know: Sign up to join our Mailing List
Copyright © Horizon Hobby